  • Velshi: When things get messy with Israel, America backs off its support for Palestinians 

  • Mary Trump: GOP isn’t denouncing Trump because ‘they created this monster’

    Michael Cohen: Trump’ core supporters are “maggots that just refuse to step away”

    DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

  • Luttig: SCOTUS appears to have no appetite for Independent Legislature Theory

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Safran Foer on “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” 

  • Fmr. CIA Director Brennan: “There are some countries that I wouldn’t travel to”

  • Velshi: Whelan begged Trump to get him out of Russia. Trump stayed silent.

  • Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill 

  • NYC Mayor Adams’ controversial new policy on mental illness

  • Velshi: We need to do something for mentally ill people, not to them

  • Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own 

  • Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

  • #TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

  • The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

  •  In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

  • Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

  • The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.

  • Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

Ali Velshi

Michael Cohen: Trump’ core supporters are “maggots that just refuse to step away”

Despite his many ongoing legal troubles, and views, Donald Trump remains at the top of the Republican Party. His former personal attorney Michael Cohen says that that is because his “core supporters” are “maggots that just refuse to step away,” labeling Trump a “racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semite.” He says his former boss is likely to use the documents he’s not supposed to have as leverage in hopes of avoiding other prosecutions, “like a mob boss.” Oh, and his oven is also broken.Dec. 11, 2022

