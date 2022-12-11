Michael Cohen: Trump’ core supporters are “maggots that just refuse to step away”

Despite his many ongoing legal troubles, and views, Donald Trump remains at the top of the Republican Party. His former personal attorney Michael Cohen says that that is because his “core supporters” are “maggots that just refuse to step away,” labeling Trump a “racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semite.” He says his former boss is likely to use the documents he’s not supposed to have as leverage in hopes of avoiding other prosecutions, “like a mob boss.” Oh, and his oven is also broken.Dec. 11, 2022