Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

At New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ press conference last Wednesday, she gave a shout-out to one person in particular for helping her department kickstart its investigation into the Trump Organization’s fraudulent business practices: Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. “The vast majority of [the lawsuit]….I had provided information on, early, early on,” he says. For over a decade, Cohen was smack dab in the middle of Trump’s inner circle, but now he’s spilling the beans. And he thinks the worst is yet to come for Trump. “Let’s see if the Southern District of New York that’s no longer under his control will pick up the mantle,” Cohen tells Ali Velshi. “Numbers don’t lie. People do and Donald is one of the biggest liars you’ll ever meet.”Sept. 24, 2022