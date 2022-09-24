IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini's death

    Michael Cohen: "The last guy in Donald's ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy."

    Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump's rhetoric

  Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It's the way of the world.

  #VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

  Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are 'dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work'

  Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn't repair itself, 'we are in deep trouble in this country'

  "Model America": The 1990 police killing that dashed a town's progressive image

  Lara Setrakian: This "has been a rough 30 years" for Armenia

  Velshi: Biden's Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Writing Poverty with #NickelandDimed

  Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.

  'We will not rest, we will never forget:' Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks 

  The future of abortion rights in Michigan will be decided by voters in November

  'The problem is not getting better': Rep. Garbarino on the spike in 9/11 related illnesses

  Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death

  Velshi: Millions could again face The Troubles if Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped

  Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You're Not Alone. 

  Rep. Pramila Jayapal links rising threats against lawmakers to GOP rhetoric

  The difficult job of being Queen – and the expectations of the King who succeeds her

Ali Velshi

Michael Cohen: "The last guy in Donald's ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy."

At New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ press conference last Wednesday, she gave a shout-out to one person in particular for helping her department kickstart its investigation into the Trump Organization’s fraudulent business practices: Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. “The vast majority of [the lawsuit]….I had provided information on, early, early on,” he says. For over a decade, Cohen was smack dab in the middle of Trump’s inner circle, but now he’s spilling the beans. And he thinks the worst is yet to come for Trump. “Let’s see if the Southern District of New York that’s no longer under his control will pick up the mantle,” Cohen tells Ali Velshi. “Numbers don’t lie. People do and Donald is one of the biggest liars you’ll ever meet.”Sept. 24, 2022

