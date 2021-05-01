Michael Cohen says the SDNY now has a “treasure trove of information” after raiding Giuliani’s home

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and author of ‘Disloyal,’ joins Ali Velshi to discuss the raid on Rudy Giuliani’s home and whether he may turn on Donald Trump as a result. Cohen says, “Do I think Rudy will flip on him? Look, Rudy has looked like he has lost his mind several times. I don't think he has gone that far that he is going to stay loyal to somebody who is going to throw him under the bus.” With all the information obtained, Cohen predicts this will go far beyond Ukraine. “This could be about a multitude of other issues that Shady Rudy has been involved with.”