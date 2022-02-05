IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

    05:25
  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

    05:54

  • Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health

    05:12

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    04:34

  • What Overthrowing the 2024 Presidential Election Results Could Look Like

    04:24

  • Your Brain on AI: Artificial Intelligence is “creating a world without choices”

    06:02

  • If the GOP does it, it’s OK: The “intolerable asymmetry” of how the country thinks of inclusivity

    04:22

  • Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

    03:31

  • Breyer’s replacement will be “incredibly important,” says top reproductive rights advocate

    04:45

  • Velshi: Filming police is good for the public, and good cops.

    03:40

  • Holocaust Museum LA Releases Short Film on Dystopian Future Fueled by Misinformation

    04:45

  • If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’

    05:12

  • America continues to ‘choose to be narrow in our sphere of concern‘ by banning books

    05:49

  • Garry Kasparov: “Putin is playing poker. He’s bluffing.”

    05:41

  • Bremmer: Ukraine’s President is “a lot more concerned about a potential incursion or invasion” than he’s letting on 

    06:18

  • Fmr. Pence advisor says time for ex-VP to come forward and tell Americans what he saw 

    05:44

  • Velshi: The inaction of 3 Cowardly Fmr Minneapolis Cops Has Sparked Action

    04:00

  • CO Secretary of State: Attacks on American confidence and elections are “getting worse”

    04:23

Ali Velshi

Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

06:59

There’s no love lost between Donald Trump and his former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen. After working with each other for more than a decade, they bitterly went separate ways. Cohen went to jail for crimes he committed on Trump’s behalf and he has since become one of the ex-president’s most vicious critics. “He’s a very stupid man,” Cohen says. “He has the most fragile ego of anyone you’ll probably ever meet.” Back in 2019, Cohen warned that if Trump lost the 2020 election, there wouldn’t be a peaceful transition of power. Three years later, time has proven him right. “The fact that he lost the election – that’s impossible to him.”Feb. 5, 2022

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

    05:25
  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

    06:59
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

    05:54

  • Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health

    05:12

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    04:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All