Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

There’s no love lost between Donald Trump and his former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen. After working with each other for more than a decade, they bitterly went separate ways. Cohen went to jail for crimes he committed on Trump’s behalf and he has since become one of the ex-president’s most vicious critics. “He’s a very stupid man,” Cohen says. “He has the most fragile ego of anyone you’ll probably ever meet.” Back in 2019, Cohen warned that if Trump lost the 2020 election, there wouldn’t be a peaceful transition of power. Three years later, time has proven him right. “The fact that he lost the election – that’s impossible to him.”Feb. 5, 2022
