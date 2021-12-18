IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

    07:20
  • UP NEXT

    CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.

    05:25

  • Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches third human spaceflight aboard New Shepard

    02:42

  • Mayfield candle factory worker rescued from tornado wreckage: “I was just so afraid…I’m going down on my birthday”

    07:09

  • Dr. Collins: “Everybody who knows the facts, make yourself an ambassador” for vaccinations

    05:58

  • This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

    04:39

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

    04:37

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

    06:21

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case

    04:45

  • Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”

    05:06

  • Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

    04:14

  • “Energy 2.0”: Secretary Granholm on the future of clean infrastructure and green jobs

    07:21

  • GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week

    05:18

  • Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: If Roe falls, “there will be no stopping ground” 

    03:10

  • Velshi: Inflation can be scary. But if past is prologue, it will end.

    04:05

  • Leading immunologist says we have the tools to combat Omicron, if we deploy them

    06:44

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: If Republicans don’t “act responsibly” on debt ceiling, Dems have to “act on our own”

    06:02

  • Navajo Nation president remains optimistic about brighter future for Native Americans despite America’s legacy of bad faith 

    06:53

  • Velshi: The threats to U.S. democracy are coming from within. But we can fix this.

    03:27

  • Velshi Across America: Navajo Nation members open up about what it means to be Native American in 2021

    05:13

Ali Velshi

Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

07:20

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen just completed a three-year sentence in prison and home confinement for crimes related to his work on behalf of the former president. “What I did…I did it for the benefit of Donald J. Trump,” he says. This week he filed a new lawsuit against his old boss and members of the previous administration, whom he claims “retaliated” against him. He also has some advice for the man he calls the “dumbest a-hole on Hill”, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who continues to defy the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena: “Hey stupid, you wrote a book. They now have the right to ask you about things like that.”Dec. 18, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

    07:20
  • UP NEXT

    CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.

    05:25

  • Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches third human spaceflight aboard New Shepard

    02:42

  • Mayfield candle factory worker rescued from tornado wreckage: “I was just so afraid…I’m going down on my birthday”

    07:09

  • Dr. Collins: “Everybody who knows the facts, make yourself an ambassador” for vaccinations

    05:58

  • This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

    04:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All