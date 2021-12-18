Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”
07:20
Share this -
copied
Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen just completed a three-year sentence in prison and home confinement for crimes related to his work on behalf of the former president. “What I did…I did it for the benefit of Donald J. Trump,” he says. This week he filed a new lawsuit against his old boss and members of the previous administration, whom he claims “retaliated” against him. He also has some advice for the man he calls the “dumbest a-hole on Hill”, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who continues to defy the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena: “Hey stupid, you wrote a book. They now have the right to ask you about things like that.”Dec. 18, 2021
Now Playing
Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”
07:20
UP NEXT
CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.
05:25
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches third human spaceflight aboard New Shepard
02:42
Mayfield candle factory worker rescued from tornado wreckage: “I was just so afraid…I’m going down on my birthday”
07:09
Dr. Collins: “Everybody who knows the facts, make yourself an ambassador” for vaccinations
05:58
This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes