    Michael Cohen: 'Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States'

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”June 18, 2022

