Menendez: The NRA’s enduring lies have seeped into the American psyche

For decades, the NRA has led the political campaign that altered America’s perception of gun rights and the Second Amendment. And it does so by weaponizing myths and propaganda. Many of the arguments in favor of gun rights originated from the NRA: the gun lobby’s most effective messenger. Most of those arguments are false or misleading. The National Rifle Association, though teetering on financial distress and internal turmoil, is still powerful. Partly because of the enduring lies and misinformation it has pumped into the American psyche.May 28, 2022