- Now Playing
Mehdi Hasan talks art of TV debate: ‘You can’t afford to waste time’08:36
- UP NEXT
Ukrainian journalist Karolina Ashion on reporting in exile07:52
Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War08:01
A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP07:15
Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’08:51
Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity06:14
Ukrainian teen, back home a year later: 'I didn’t have time to be a kid'11:30
Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin08:37
#VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Grey Bees' by Andrey Kurkov06:31
U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: ‘Russia has taken bites out of different countries in this region’ for 20+ years06:40
Col. Yevgeny Vindman: Russian leaders will never escape accountability06:20
Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact04:24
Ukrainian MP: 'There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine'07:04
Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'08:28
Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’06:54
Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'06:46
Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine05:33
Anne Applebaum: 'This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake'05:15
Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: 'Now they see that Russia can be defeated'04:14
#VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: 'Winterkill' by Marsha Skrypuch06:28
- Now Playing
Mehdi Hasan talks art of TV debate: ‘You can’t afford to waste time’08:36
- UP NEXT
Ukrainian journalist Karolina Ashion on reporting in exile07:52
Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War08:01
A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP07:15
Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’08:51
Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity06:14
Play All