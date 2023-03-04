Mehdi Hasan talks art of TV debate: ‘You can’t afford to waste time’

So much of a journalist’s responsibility is bearing witness to history as it happens and holding power to account. Those skills are not optional to learn in that field and it requires a lot of practice to get good at it. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan is an expert at the craft of debate and has now quite literally written the book on it. While discussing “Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking,” Hasan tells Ali Velshi we need to hold people in power to account and credits a strategic follow-up question and receipts in mastering arguing.March 4, 2023