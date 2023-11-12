MedGlobal Director: Patients, medical staff, and civilians stuck in Al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli tanks have surrounded Al-Shifa Hospital for over a day now, with thousands of patients, medical staff, and civilians stuck inside. Today, the World Health Organization announced that it has lost all communication with its contacts inside the hospital. Dr. Nahreen Ahmed, Medical Director of MedGlobal, says that despite claims to the contrary, MedGlobal believes claims that people are being shot trying to flee the hospital. “We believe what is happening and we need the world to know,” she says.Nov. 12, 2023