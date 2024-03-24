IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?
March 24, 202403:46

Ali Velshi

Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?

03:46

With the ongoing war and widespread hunger gripping the Gaza Strip, it's difficult to imagine the contours of a future Palestinian state. Throughout Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure, he has insisted that there is no credible negotiating partner on the Palestinian side. But Netanyahu is well aware of one figure, often referred to as the “Palestinian Nelson Mandela,” who enjoys widespread popularity and supports peaceful coexistence with Israel. His name is Marwan Barghouti, and his image adorns murals across Gaza and the West Bank.March 24, 2024

