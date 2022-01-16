Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”
As the country reflects on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life on what would have been his 93rd birthday, his son, Martin Luther King III and his wife Arndrea Waters King are working harder than ever to preserve voting rights in this country. They join Ali Velshi to explain why they are targeting the U.S. Senate “like a laser,” because “the clock is indeed ticking.”Jan. 16, 2022
