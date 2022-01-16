IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all

    03:14

  • Fmr. OSHA Chief after SCOTUS shuts down vaxx requirement : “I believe in my heart that they don’t care”

    05:04

  • Labor Secretary: ‘I want to see more families in a better financial situation as we move into 2022’

    05:26

  • Exposure over debate?: 2 freedom-of-speech champions discuss how to challenge Disinformers

    04:55

  • As federal voting rights legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect access to the ballot box in their states

    07:50

  • “It’s not going good”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights passage

    05:57

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on voting rights agenda: “Our deadline is victory”

    05:06

  • Velshi: Seditious Conspiracy is rare. But the DOJ knows what it’s doing.

    05:00

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

    07:11

  • Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

    05:05

  • Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation

    05:23

  • Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.

    05:24

  • Fmr. GOP Secretary of State: “glad a spotlight” is shining on election deniers running for office

    04:41

  • Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’

    05:25

  • Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”

    04:47

  • This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

    07:27

  • DC AG’s lawsuit against hate groups aims to hurt them “by taking their money away”

    05:13

  • Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why

    03:19

  • “To Sir, With Love”: Remembering Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier

    02:58

Ali Velshi

Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

07:32

As the country reflects on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life on what would have been his 93rd birthday, his son, Martin Luther King III and his wife Arndrea Waters King are working harder than ever to preserve voting rights in this country. They join Ali Velshi to explain why they are targeting the U.S. Senate “like a laser,” because “the clock is indeed ticking.”Jan. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all

    03:14

  • Fmr. OSHA Chief after SCOTUS shuts down vaxx requirement : “I believe in my heart that they don’t care”

    05:04

  • Labor Secretary: ‘I want to see more families in a better financial situation as we move into 2022’

    05:26

  • Exposure over debate?: 2 freedom-of-speech champions discuss how to challenge Disinformers

    04:55

  • As federal voting rights legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect access to the ballot box in their states

    07:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All