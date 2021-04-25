Maricopa County election recount being aided by a company with no “election auditing experience”

Workers are recounting more than 2 million votes from the November election in Maricopa County, Arizona with the help of a private cyber-security company. Arizona republicans hired the third-party firm called Cyber Ninjas -- whose CEO had been documented pushing the "Big Lie" and the "Stop the Steal" movement. Making matters even worse, journalists have been banned from entering the coliseum to observe the recount, so some members of the press resorted to entering as 'observers'. Jen Fifield, reporter for the Arizona Republic was one of the only people to get access as an observer. She reports that in addition to the Cyber Ninjas CEO spreading and supporting conspiracy theories, her team “could not find much election auditing experience in his background.” Oh, and Sidney Powell is somehow involved.