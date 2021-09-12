Maria Teresa Kumar: the attack on voting rights is an orchestrated operation

There are different types of extremists in this world: the ones who ploughed planes into the World Trade Center and the ones who stormed the Capitol on January 6th. They both have the same goal in mind: to prevent democracy in America. The Trump-led insurrection has morphed into an attack on voting rights and it’s happening at a state house near you. Despite certifying a fair election last year, Republican states are enacting further restrictions on voting. But this is not a grassroots effort led by citizens concerned with the sanctity of the voting booth. It’s an orchestrated, astroturf, multimillion dollar effort funded by the ultra conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation Action Fund - a sister organization to the Heritage Foundation. Mother Jones reports, “in a private meeting with big-money donors, the head of a top conservative group boasted that her outfit had crafted the new voter suppression law in Georgia and was doing the same with similar bills for republican state legislators across the country.” Wealthy, conservative groups have found a way to rig the system.Sept. 12, 2021