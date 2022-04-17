IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Maria Teresa Kumar: It’s time to take the threat of world hunger seriously

03:23

Ukraine has more natural gas reserves than nearly any other country in Europe. According to a 2020 Harvard International review, Ukrainian reserves of natural gas came in second only to Norway. But the country with the world’s largest reserves? That would be Russia. And so, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine caused natural gas prices to spike. Natural gas is a key ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer. This fertilizer is responsible for sharply increasing food production per acre over the last century. But now, some fertilizer makers, faced with increasing prices, have simply shut down production which could endanger food supplies, especially in developing countries. Putin’s violent invasion of Ukraine could be laying the groundwork for hard times ahead in places thousands of miles from Kyiv and Moscow. It’s time to take the threat of hunger seriously.April 17, 2022

