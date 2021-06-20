Managing director of the IMF: “Vaccine policy is economic policy. Let's vaccinate the world.”

Ali Velshi talks one-on-one with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who says the key to bringing the world to a high level of economic growth is global vaccination. The IMF wants to see 40% of the world vaccinated this year, and 60% by the next. “Our plan is basically the best return on investment in our lifetimes.” Says Georgieva, “some countries have more vaccines than people, and others don’t have any vaccines,” and that needs to change.