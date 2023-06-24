IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

    08:56
  • Now Playing

    How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

    11:33
  • UP NEXT

    The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11

  • Soledad O’ Brien: 'Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission'

    06:38

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

    05:58

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

    01:13

  • Truck fire under Philadelphia's I-95 causes interstate to collapse

    02:32

  • Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President

    05:05

  • Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

    03:43

  • Velshi: The Tulsa Race Massacre was overlooked for years. It could get lost in history again.

    04:32

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on ‘The Return of the Taliban’

    08:37

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

    07:07

  • Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

    03:37

Ali Velshi

How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

11:33

Mamuka Mamulashvili, Commander of the Georgian Legion, and Terrell Jermaine Starr join Ali Velshi from Ukraine to discuss how Ukrainians are reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia. "Putin was not ready for this development and he does not know what to do now," Mamulashvili says. "They will be trying to move all the resources from the frontlines to try and defend Moscow now. So it's very positive development of events for Ukraine."June 24, 2023

  • What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

    08:56
  • Now Playing

    How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

    11:33
  • UP NEXT

    The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11

  • Soledad O’ Brien: 'Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission'

    06:38

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All