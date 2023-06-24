How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

Mamuka Mamulashvili, Commander of the Georgian Legion, and Terrell Jermaine Starr join Ali Velshi from Ukraine to discuss how Ukrainians are reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia. "Putin was not ready for this development and he does not know what to do now," Mamulashvili says. "They will be trying to move all the resources from the frontlines to try and defend Moscow now. So it's very positive development of events for Ukraine."June 24, 2023