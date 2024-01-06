ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

Following the Colorado Supreme Court’s historic ruling, Maine is the second state to find that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on this year’s ballot. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, Maine’s top election official, explains her decision and the process the state went through in order to arrive at that conclusion. “These events happened at the behest of the outgoing president and with the knowledge and support of the outgoing president,” she says. “The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power.”Jan. 6, 2024