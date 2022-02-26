Magnitsky Act catalyst Bill Browder on deeper Russia sanctions: “knock them back to the Stone Age”
A number of countries have imposed sanctions against Russian individuals and entities in the past week – but it’s not just about how many sanctions are issued, “you have to sanction the right people,” says Bill Browder, the Head of the Global Magnitsky Justice campaign that advocates for sanctioning human rights abusers and corrupt government officials. Even though the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been swift, Browder wants the world to go further and “unplug Russia from SWIFT” to “knock them back to the stone age.” Some nations have pushed back on that, but considering that Russia is waging the largest war in Europe since WWII, he has one simple question: “how could that be a bridge too far?”Feb. 26, 2022
