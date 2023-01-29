Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

Award-winning photojournalist for The New York Times Lynsey Addario has covered violent conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Darfur, South Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen and Syria. Her haunting images from Ukraine have been sharing the story of the war – one that feels different to Addario.. “Nowhere is really safe. Everywhere can be targeted. The unpredictability continues. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Lviv in the West or in Kyiv or in Donbas in Eastern Ukraine…No one is spared.” Where others flee attacks, Addario runs in with her camera. But even for Addario, the daily grind of covering this war has started to take a toll. “I’m cold. I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die.”Jan. 29, 2023