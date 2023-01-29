IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders: A $14/hr minimum wage ‘is not going to do it’

    09:30

  • Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness

    05:58
  • Now Playing

    Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”

    05:10

  • AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation 

    04:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan

    06:32

  • Ret. Police Captain: ‘There’s no idea of due process’ if cops determine justice 

    04:59

  • Paul Butler: “This is warrior policing on steroids”

    06:30

  • Adm. Stavridis: “Putin owns this problem”

    05:44

  • Velshi: Despite ALL the warnings about fossil fuel, we're going the wrong way

    04:37

  • On 50th anniversary of Roe, abortion providers reflect on what’s changed since Dobbs

    10:29

  • View from Finland: Misinformation fight begins with education

    07:25

  • Nancy Northup: 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade is “a day of mixed emotions”

    07:40

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star”

    09:24

  • Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

    05:36

  • Top Ukrainian Defense official says battle tanks are key to defeating Russia

    06:15

  • As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways

    08:13

  • “The debt ceiling is going to have to be increased,” says GOP Rep. Bacon

    05:51

  • Debating the validity of the Electoral College

    06:33

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

    07:07

Ali Velshi

Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

05:13

Award-winning photojournalist for The New York Times Lynsey Addario has covered violent conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Darfur, South Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen and Syria. Her haunting images from Ukraine have been sharing the story of the war – one that feels different to Addario.. “Nowhere is really safe. Everywhere can be targeted. The unpredictability continues. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Lviv in the West or in Kyiv or in Donbas in Eastern Ukraine…No one is spared.” Where others flee attacks, Addario runs in with her camera. But even for Addario, the daily grind of covering this war has started to take a toll. “I’m cold. I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die.”Jan. 29, 2023

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders: A $14/hr minimum wage ‘is not going to do it’

    09:30

  • Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness

    05:58
  • Now Playing

    Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”

    05:10

  • AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation 

    04:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan

    06:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All