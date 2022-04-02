Lviv was once a “tourist center”, now it’s a “humanitarian hub,” says city’s deputy mayor 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In Lviv, there are times when people are able to carry on with life as usual – until the loud blaring of air raid sirens disrupts the daily routine. “Everyone has to be prepared for anything that can happen,” says Serhiy Kiral, the city’s deputy mayor. Before the war, Lviv was a tourist center that drew people in with its rich history and culture. Now, Kiral calls it a “humanitarian hub” where more than 200,000 internally-displaced Ukrainians have sought temporary refuge. “Our infrastructure—our cafes, restaurants, all of the people in Lviv—are providing any help they can, which they used to provide to the tourists, they do for the people in need,” he says.April 2, 2022

