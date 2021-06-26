Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré on perils of search and rescue: “You move the wrong piece of debris, and you cause more problems”

Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré came to the rescue after the initial mismanagement post-Katrina to lead the recovery efforts. He joins Ali Velshi to weigh in on the huge undertaking by search and rescue teams in Florida after the tragic building collapse in Surfside, and the obstacles those on the front lines are facing. “This is a deliberative effort based on science and engineering and technology,” says Honoré. “You move the wrong piece of debris, and you cause more problems”