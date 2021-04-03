Lt Gen Russel Honoré on latest attack on Capitol: 'The world has changed. The capitol is a target.'

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré was tasked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead a review of security at the U.S. Capitol following the January 6th attack. He joins Ali Velshi to discuss his findings, as well as this week’s incident that left one Capitol Police officer dead. On the hesitancy from some members of Congress to approve the $2 billion in changes he recommends, he says, “They don’t have an option. The Capitol is a target...It is a target because it is the center of power of our democracy. If the Capitol doesn't work, then democracy doesn’t work and it is subject to attack.”