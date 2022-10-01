Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

Millions of people throughout Florida and the Carolinas were still without power Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian made its way up the east coast. The storm continued to lose strength as it traveled further inland over the weekend, but not before destroying hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses and pieces of crucial infrastructure as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida and a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina. “We have had strong hurricanes before but we never had this many people inside the hurricane zone-- where it came to shore as a Cat. 4,” says retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré. The former Commander for “Joint Task Force Katrina” has been overseeing the logistical challenges facing communities affected by natural disasters for decades. “The government is going to have to encourage people-- they may have to move. And some of them will never get back in their homes again. And then they’re going to have to figure out a plan on how to get people to come in and get closure and leave.”Oct. 1, 2022