IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

    07:40

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

    04:40

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29

  • Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

    04:51

  • Chef José Andrés: 'We go to them. Why? Because they can’t come to us'

    07:15
  • Now Playing

    Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

    08:42
  • UP NEXT

    FEMA: 'Laser-focused' in FL after 'storm of really epic proportions'

    06:58

  • PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

    09:18

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances

    05:06

  • In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

    06:10

  • Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent

    03:28

  •  Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    05:17

  • Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

    07:22

  • Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump’s rhetoric

    05:17

  •  Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.

    06:00

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

    07:43

  • Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’

    05:03

  • Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’

    06:44

Ali Velshi

Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

08:42

Millions of people throughout Florida and the Carolinas were still without power Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian made its way up the east coast. The storm continued to lose strength as it traveled further inland over the weekend, but not before destroying hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses and pieces of crucial infrastructure as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida and a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina. “We have had strong hurricanes before but we never had this many people inside the hurricane zone-- where it came to shore as a Cat. 4,” says retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré. The former Commander for “Joint Task Force Katrina” has been overseeing the logistical challenges facing communities affected by natural disasters for decades. “The government is going to have to encourage people-- they may have to move. And some of them will never get back in their homes again. And then they’re going to have to figure out a plan on how to get people to come in and get closure and leave.”Oct. 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

    07:40

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

    04:40

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29

  • Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

    04:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All