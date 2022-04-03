Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “It’s a travesty that the U.S. is not doing more” for Ukraine

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Alexander Vindman knows Ukraine and Russia well, and with the horrific images and reports the world is getting out of the town of Bucha, he says that this is “a war against tyranny and the barbarism that comes from that kind of government.” And even though the United States has provided billions in military and security aid, Vindman calls it a “travesty” that America isn’t doing more. If we don’t, Russia could “achieve some of its objectives in the east” and then “they will go back to Kharkiv, they will go back to Kyiv.” His message to the administration – “find ways to say yes” to Ukraine’s calls for help.April 3, 2022