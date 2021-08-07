Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: ‘We’re not awake to these threats right now’

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman became a household name in late 2019 after he testified at a hearing for Donald Trump's first impeachment – an impeachment that wouldn’t have happened had Vindman not reported then-President Trump’s phone call to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky asking him to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Vindman did what needed to be done; he chose patriotism, he chose to tell the truth. Vindman says despite the “great personal cost…I still stick to the idea that it was worth it because I think I served my nation.” Vindman's new book, "Here, Right Matters: An American Story,” tells the story of his life in service, and the events and atmosphere that led to a U.S. President’s 2nd impeachment. “Frankly, there’s a deep complacency in America about the danger this country faces.”Aug. 7, 2021