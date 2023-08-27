Little Rock Nine member: I thought ‘if they don't kill me, my own fear might take me out’

66 years after The Little Rock Nine made history by enrolling in an all-white school, Arkansas is still dealing with racial discrepancies in its education system. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has placed restrictions on the AP African American Studies course resulting in zero credits for students taking it. Member of the Little Rock Nine Dr. Terrence Roberts and NAACP’s Dr. Ivory Toldson join Ali Velshi to explain why this move by Arkansas is an “attempt to erase history.”Aug. 27, 2023