Life imitates art: “Girl in the red coat” from Schindler’s List helping refugees at Polish-Ukrainian border

The “girl in the red coat” was an unforgettable sight in the 1993 Oscar-winning film, Schindler’s List. The little girl walking around the ghetto of Krakow, Poland was the lone figure of color or life, in the otherwise black-and-white movie. It depicted the horrific atrocities committed by Nazis against the Jewish people during World War II, and it told the story of one Nazi party member's effort to help thousands of Jews escape death. Today, that same child actress, who symbolized hope in a film full of despair, is all grown up. Oliwia Dąbrowska, is now 32 and living in Poland and she's helping Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee the war. She joined Maria Teresa Kumar to discuss her relief efforts helping some of the most vulnerable in Europe.April 16, 2022