IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • J. Michael Luttig and Laurence Tribe make the case for Trump’s disqualification from public office

    18:23
  • Now Playing

    Legal historian: Abortion pill ruling is setting a 'disturbing precedent'

    08:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rick Tyler: If Trump is the nominee, the GOP will get wiped out

    06:36

  • Inside the Relationship Between Hip-Hop and the Criminal Justice System

    11:53

  • Joe Manchin’s ‘utterly selfish’ third party bid is ‘putting money and ego’ ahead of democracy

    09:32

  • Hip-hop has long indicted the justice system. The justice system has responded in kind

    03:38

  • Florida state attorney suspended by DeSantis calls him out for ‘voter suppression and ‘race-baiting’

    07:25

  • ‘Like a scene from a war movie’: Eyewitness reflects on Charlottesville rally 6 years later 

    08:13

  • Judge Luttig: If Trump wins in 2024, 'we would have little hope of saving American democracy'

    16:13

  • Why count four in Trump’s indictment could be ‘central’ to Jack Smith’s case 

    05:53

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: It was clear to Jan. 6 committee that Trump should be charged

    06:19

  • 'He was too honest': Fmr. aide to Mike Pence reacts to new details about Trump's pressure on Jan. 6

    10:09

  • Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

    08:00

  • The latest Trump indictment is not just about the Jan. 6 insurrection. It’s about the vote.

    07:33

  • Senior Investigator for Jan. 6 Cmte reacts to 'incredibly damning' new indictment details

    04:40

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Persepolis' by Marjane Satrapi

    08:48

  • Historians explain why a second Trump presidency could do damage to America’s democracy

    13:00

  • Two steps forward, two steps back. The Biden admin is sending mixed messages on climate. 

    09:54

  • Velshi: When every eligible voter can cast a ballot, democracy is better for it

    04:57

  • 'Donald is not going to protect you': Michael Cohen shares advice to Trump aides charged in docs case

    11:12

Ali Velshi

Legal historian: Abortion pill ruling is setting a 'disturbing precedent'

08:19

Mary Ziegler, UC Davis Law School professor and historian, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the significance of a federal appeals court upholding parts of a decision limiting abortion pill access, while leaving the drug available for now, and the future of medication abortion in America.Aug. 19, 2023

  • J. Michael Luttig and Laurence Tribe make the case for Trump’s disqualification from public office

    18:23
  • Now Playing

    Legal historian: Abortion pill ruling is setting a 'disturbing precedent'

    08:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rick Tyler: If Trump is the nominee, the GOP will get wiped out

    06:36

  • Inside the Relationship Between Hip-Hop and the Criminal Justice System

    11:53

  • Joe Manchin’s ‘utterly selfish’ third party bid is ‘putting money and ego’ ahead of democracy

    09:32

  • Hip-hop has long indicted the justice system. The justice system has responded in kind

    03:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All