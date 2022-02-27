IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik takes up firearm for the first time as she joins civilians in defending Kyiv

    07:01
    Leading NATO Expert: ‘I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy as in the last 24 hours’

    04:32
    David Miliband hopes “Europe rediscovers its values” as Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis unfolds

    06:03

  • VELSHI: There’s a case for the harshest sanctions against Russia – but also consequences

    04:55

  • Sen. Leahy: ‘The credibility of the Supreme Court is being diminished’ by partisan voting

    03:42

  • Sen. Leahy: Putin has miscalculated the United States because “he was able to lead Donald Trump around like a puppy dog”

    04:32

  • Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces in Russia to be on 'high alert' as tensions rise

    05:30

  • Secy. of State Blinken announces U.S. to send additional $54M to victims of Ukraine invasion

    01:40

  • Alexander Vindman on Zelenskyy: “He’s the leader of the democratic world right now” 

    07:24

  • Velshi: It’s not just Russia. Bad actors are waiting in the wings. 

    04:11

  • Magnitsky Act catalyst Bill Browder on deeper Russia sanctions: “knock them back to the Stone Age” 

    06:10

  • Rep. Clyburn will champion Judge Jackson: ‘I’m going to talk to those Republican senators’

    07:09

  • GOP Congressman on more U.S. support for Ukraine: “The Russians won’t like it, and that’s just too bad.” 

    05:05

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Reimagines ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

    06:45

  • Philadelphia Inquirer’s “A More Perfect Union” explores institutional racism - starting with their own

    05:34

  • Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime

    06:10

  • Velshi: There’s more to Putin’s aggression than meets the eye

    05:05

  • Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops

    05:14

  • Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change

    04:41

  • Penguin Random CEO Donates $500,000 to Combat Book Banning

    06:01

Ali Velshi

Leading NATO Expert: ‘I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy as in the last 24 hours’

04:32

As the war in Ukraine continues into its fourth day, the U.S. and allies are increasing the pressure on Russia and ramping up the economic sanctions. President of The German Marshall Fund of the United States, Heather Conley, says she’s impressed by the speed at which NATO has come together. Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would be committing 100 billion euros ($112.7 billion) to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2 percent of its GDP. “This is the Germany that was still holding on to Nord Stream 2 six months ago,” says Conley. “I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy [as] in the last 24 hours…We are watching a European war not seen since the end of the second World War. We’re watching it in live time.” Feb. 27, 2022

