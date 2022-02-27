Leading NATO Expert: ‘I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy as in the last 24 hours’

As the war in Ukraine continues into its fourth day, the U.S. and allies are increasing the pressure on Russia and ramping up the economic sanctions. President of The German Marshall Fund of the United States, Heather Conley, says she’s impressed by the speed at which NATO has come together. Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would be committing 100 billion euros ($112.7 billion) to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2 percent of its GDP. “This is the Germany that was still holding on to Nord Stream 2 six months ago,” says Conley. “I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy [as] in the last 24 hours…We are watching a European war not seen since the end of the second World War. We’re watching it in live time.” Feb. 27, 2022