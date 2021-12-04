Leading immunologist says we have the tools to combat Omicron, if we deploy them
Leading immunologist and virologist Dr. Rick Bright is concerned about the new Omicron variant’s ability to spread quickly and be more transmissible than other mutations we have seen, but the former HHS official, leading pandemic response at the Rockefeller Foundation, is also confident that we have the proper tools to combat the latest airborne strain, if we use them effectively. Dec. 4, 2021
