Labor Secretary: ‘I want to see more families in a better financial situation as we move into 2022’

It’s the year of the midterms and inflation is on the rise causing major frustration for our economy, meaning voters will be marching that frustration to the ballot box. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh joins Ali Velshi to discuss America’s economic recovery and his solution to fixing the increasingly serious labor shortage, as well as the administration’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s partial rejection of OSHA’s vaccine requirements. “We’re all disappointed,” says Walsh. “The intention behind that was to keep the American workplace safe.”Jan. 16, 2022
