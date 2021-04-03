Labor Sec. Marty Walsh says he and the President are "committed to raising the minimum wage.”

This week’s jobs report was better than expected, and the Biden Administration laid out their American Jobs Plan. U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston mayor Marty Walsh joins Ali Velshi to talk unemployment, his commitment to increasing the minimum wage, and the economic effects of the Coronavirus. He says, “I get a lot of questions today about ‘what will next month look like, do I think it will be better or worse?’ It will depend upon all of us and what we do as far as our behavior and taking care of ourselves.” In spite of the pandemic, the American economy appears to be getting stronger. The most recent positive jobs report is likely attributed to the easing of coronavirus restrictions in states and counties across the country, but it could be a double-edge sword.