Kumar: GOP is not upset with how many people are voting -- it’s who is voting

America is a diverse multicultural country. The 2020 census found that people of color made up just over 37% of the total U.S. population. This is undoubtedly a win for America. More diversity means more voices, perspectives and inclusivity. But, not everyone sees the strength of a multicultural America. Instead, there are real forces working to diminish the power of some citizens -- who happen to be of color -- by cutting their access to the voting booth. Republican states are weaponizing the Census data to concentrate power. Which is why it’s crucial that Congress pass the For The People Act. The legislation would ban partisan gerrymandering -- ensuring that every state, county, city and town are playing by the same rules. Congress must now act to ensure that a modern, multicultural America can continue engaging in democracy. And continues what it set out to do: build an enfranchised America that makes good on its promise. Aug. 22, 2021