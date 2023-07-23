IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kimberlé Crenshaw and #SayHerName: Honoring the stories of Black women facing state violence

Kimberlé Crenshaw and #SayHerName: Honoring the stories of Black women facing state violence

Acclaimed scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw’s new book, ‘#SayHerName: Black Women’s Stories of Police Violence and Public Silence,’ honors Black women and girls – an often overlooked group in the greater struggle for racial equality. “First the families lose these women, and then the fact that they’ve lost them becomes lost to their communities, becomes lost to history, becomes lost to the movement,” says Crenshaw. “And we are seeing the consequences of that erasure” in Florida, where Gov. DeSantis is pushing a curriculum that suggests there was some advantage in enslavement for Black people in terms of skill-building. “It’s outrageous, it’s insulting,” says Crenshaw. “Unless we learn how to fight this on its own terms, we’re going to see more of this DeSantis nonsense.”July 23, 2023

    Kimberlé Crenshaw and #SayHerName: Honoring the stories of Black women facing state violence

