Kehinde Andrews: The monarchy represented the racism that my generation felt

The world is looking on as England mourns its queen, but some aren’t remembering the values she stood for warmly. NYU School of Law professor Melissa Murray and Birmingham City University Professor of Black Studies explain why this difficult conversation is important to have and why now is not an inappropriate time to have it. “We have never seen the Queen as someone who represents us, as someone who has represented us. There is literally no conflict. You can see the critical nature that has to be brought to this. This is someone who represented white colonialism, and white supremacy. I'm not sure why I shouldn't say it when millions of people have exactly the same feeling.”Sept. 10, 2022