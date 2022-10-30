Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Arizona was ground zero for election denialism in 2020. Recounts, audits, and “fraudits” have followed since, which only further confirmed President Biden’s victory. But still the Big Lie persists, and many staunch election deniers are now top candidates for office. “It’s a choice between sanity or chaos,” says Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Secretary of State and the Democratic nominee for Governor. “Election denial is the core of that chaos.”Oct. 30, 2022

