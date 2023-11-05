Judge Luttig: Trump disqualification ‘does not require a criminal conviction’

As lawsuits in multiple states seeking to disqualify Trump from the ballot in 2024 pick up steam, Judge J. Michael Luttig joins Ali Velshi to discuss the debate surrounding the 14th Amendment's disqualification clause, the argument being made by Trump’s lawyers in response to the cases, and why lawyers and the public have misunderstood the wording of Section 3. “Frankly, all parties to this different litigation in the various states, to this point, have misunderstood Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. As I said, it disqualifies one who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution of the United States. It does not, by its term, disqualify one who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States or the authority of the United States… and there is a world of constitutional difference between those two.”Nov. 5, 2023