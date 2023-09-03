Judge Luttig: Supreme Court will determine if Trump is eligible to run for president ‘sooner rather than later’

Retired Federal Judge Michael Luttig joins Ali Velshi to discuss the legal case for disqualifying Trump from being president again under the 14th Amendment. “This is one of the most fundamental questions that could ever be decided under our Constitution,” Luttig says. “And it will be decided by the Supreme Court sooner rather than later, and most likely before the first primaries.” He also debunks the argument that their constitutional argument is legally valid but not politically defensible.Sept. 3, 2023