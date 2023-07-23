IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Kimberlé Crenshaw and #SayHerName: Honoring the stories of Black women facing state violence

    06:58

  Teamsters President on UPS strike: "I'm certain it could" trigger recession

    06:31

  Jack Smith and Fani Willis likely to be coordinating on Trump as investigations wrap up

    10:13
    Judge Luttig on Trump's likely third indictment: "These are the gravest offenses against the U.S."

    10:00
     Velshi: No Labels' unity ticket plan could backfire on America

    04:39

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou

    06:38

  Fmr. Guiliani Associate Lev Parnas debunks GOP 'misinformation' about the Bidens and Ukraine

    05:04

  Big Oil's Decades-Long Gaslighting Campaign

    06:38

  'There are risks': The balance between prosecuting Trump and polarizing America

    12:19

  Climate Crisis: The impact of the record breaking marine heatwave

    09:43

  'There are no good guys in this sphere': Meta and Twitter launch unregulated battle for users

    10:56

  'Workers are done,' AFA union head on potential nationwide strikes.

    05:18

  Trump double downs on anti-democratic rhetoric in new speech, calling 2024 'our final battle'

    09:23

  House GOP members push conspiracy theory that FBI instigated Jan. 6 despite lack of evidence

    08:01

  Shuttering abortion clinics worsens maternal mortality rates

    08:36

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Hate U Give' with Angie Thomas

    08:40

  For Facts Sake: 'Bidenomics' is working – especially in red states

    04:48

  How ballot initiatives on abortion rights could prove successful against extremist legislatures

    09:52

  Velshi: NYC food delivery workers need to be paid fairly

    04:39

  Velshi: The Climate Crisis is Here.

    04:49

Ali Velshi

Judge Luttig on Trump’s likely third indictment: “These are the gravest offenses against the U.S.”

10:00

Two and a half years ago, former federal judge J. Michael Luttig advised then-Vice President Mike Pence of his constitutional responsibility and duty to certify the results of the 2020 election. If it weren’t for them, American democracy might be at a very different place today. “These are the gravest offenses against the United States that a president could commit,” Judge Luttig says regarding Trump’s likely third indictment, this time for election interference and the attack at the Capitol. And because of how serious and grave those offenses are, in addition to the fact that Trump remains unrestrained in his attacks against the rule of law, Luttig points out that Donald Trump left the Department of Justice with no other options. “Jack Smith had no choice but to indict the former president, lest he make a mockery of the Constitution and rule of law.”July 23, 2023

    Judge Luttig on Trump's likely third indictment: "These are the gravest offenses against the U.S."

