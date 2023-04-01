Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

- Now Playing
Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils10:16
- UP NEXT
John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion06:12
Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 202205:13
John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 202404:47
Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”07:32
Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process05:59
Velshi: The FDIC should ensure all deposits to protect banks04:02
Three Americans held captive abroad released this week06:32
#VelshiBannedBookClub: 100yr old Grace Linn quilts to fight bans06:09
'Devastation and destruction': Rescue crews searching for Mississippi tornado survivors03:34
Rep. Barbara Lee: The AUMF gives US presidents a “blank check” to wage war05:40
Fmr. SDNY deputy chief: 'No reason to put much stock' in Trump’s arrest claim06:28
Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.008:47
Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’07:57
Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia05:37
Velshi: We are failing the world by failing at gender equality04:44
The reality for Palestinians: 'There is nobody here to protect us'06:56
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Meg Cabot’s ‘Ready or Not’07:57
Fmr. FDIC Chair Sheila Bair on the 'rushed failure' of Silicon Valley Bank06:44
Velshi: Walgreens had a decision to make. It took the easy road.05:28
- Now Playing
Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils10:16
- UP NEXT
John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion06:12
Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 202205:13
John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 202404:47
Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”07:32
Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process05:59
Play All