Joyce Vance: 'Let's not be delicate' about abortion Supreme Court case
04:45
Millions of women could lose their right to choose to have an abortion if the Supreme Court decides to side with the state of Mississippi and its law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explains the legality of the repercussions and how the Supreme Court justices are thinking right now.Dec. 5, 2021
