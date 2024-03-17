IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy Reid: Civil Rights icon Myrlie Evers’ sense of 'disappointment' at the slow progress of civil rights
March 17, 202411:20

Joy Reid: Civil Rights icon Myrlie Evers’ sense of 'disappointment' at the slow progress of civil rights

11:20

Civil rights icon Myrlie Evers turned 91 Sunday. After her husband, Medgar Evers, was assassinated in 1963 by a white supremacist with ties to the KKK, Myrlie continued her husband’s civil rights legacy. Their story is the subject of Joy Reid’s new book, 'Medgar & Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story that Awakened America.'March 17, 2024

