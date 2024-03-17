Joy Reid: Civil Rights icon Myrlie Evers’ sense of 'disappointment' at the slow progress of civil rights

Civil rights icon Myrlie Evers turned 91 Sunday. After her husband, Medgar Evers, was assassinated in 1963 by a white supremacist with ties to the KKK, Myrlie continued her husband’s civil rights legacy. Their story is the subject of Joy Reid’s new book, 'Medgar & Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story that Awakened America.'March 17, 2024