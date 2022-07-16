IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  "The picture of the fist-bump is going to haunt President Biden for years" 

  Legal Historian: The anti-abortion movement isn't done dragging America to a darker place

  Northup: Abortion crisis will "continue to unfurl" unless more steps are taken to mitigate

    Journalist who aired Uvalde security tape: 'We had a duty to the public'

    Ukrainian MP in DC demanding Russian money to pay for Putin's crimes, not U.S. taxpayers

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Out of Darkness' with Ashley Hope Pérez

  Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump "can't help but notice" all the evidence piling up against him

  'The phone is a look into your soul': How prosecutors can use your abortion web searches against you

  Dropboxes now illegal in WI, after decades: GOP "changed the goalpost every time they couldn't win"

  Stop ignoring the danger and heartbreak of birth mothers and all bodies who give birth

  Velshi: History May Repeat Itself, But Sure Does Rhyme

  The Dobbs decision is "an explicit invitation" to reconsider the rights of minorities

  "People are scared": director of ND's last abortion clinic on life after Roe

  #VelshiBannedBookClub goes deep with Garrard Conley on 'Boy Erased'

  "Clean Air Act Can't Really Be Used to Protect Clean Air Now," Says Leading Environmentalist

  Abigail Adams urged her husband to "remember the ladies". We're still working on that today

  Nancy Northup urges Biden to act to protect abortion rights, declare a public health emergency

  Velshi: There is no land of the free when freedoms are extinguished

  "Pay attention to Alabama": Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

  Rep. Plaskett: Trump "Changed the permit" that allowed for Capitol riot

Ali Velshi

Journalist who aired Uvalde security tape: ‘We had a duty to the public’

After weeks of wondering what went on inside Robb Elementary School the day of the deadly mass shooting in May, a new surveillance tape shows that law enforcement waited 77 minutes before confronting and killing the shooter. The journalist who obtained and aired that footage, Tony Plohetski, joins Sam Stein to explain why he stands by his choice to share this video and let the world see such “haunting” images.July 16, 2022

Play All