    John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

Ali Velshi

John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

Acclaimed actor and producer John Leguizamo is taking viewers inside the country's most thriving Latino communities in "Leguizamo Does America.” The six-part docu-series devotes each episode to a different U.S. city. With his hallmark wit, energy and edge, Leguizamo dives deep into each city's distinct Latino heritage and explores the vast contributions that Latinos have made to the American cultural landscape. “We’re the oldest ethnic group,” Leguizamo said on ‘Velshi.’ “We’re the sons and daughters of the American revolution… that’s not in history textbooks. Critical race theory is needed to help bring out this information.”April 16, 2023

