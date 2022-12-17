IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Schools are being turned into battlegrounds

    06:50

  • John Bolton: Donald Trump has no philosophy. “It’s performance art.”

    07:16

  • The world could look “very different” thanks to this major fusion breakthrough

    08:09
    John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv

    10:14
    A rarely discussed inflation driver: corporate profits

    06:15

  • Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

    07:16

  • Velshi: When things get messy with Israel, America backs off its support for Palestinians 

    04:51

  • Mary Trump: GOP isn’t denouncing Trump because ‘they created this monster’

    05:58

  • Michael Cohen: Trump "willing to burn down the country"

    06:14

  • DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

    03:05

  • Luttig: SCOTUS appears to have no appetite for Independent Legislature Theory

    09:06

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Safran Foer on “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” 

    11:11

  • Fmr. CIA Director Brennan: “There are some countries that I wouldn’t travel to”

    05:44

  • Velshi: Whelan begged Trump to get him out of Russia. Trump stayed silent.

    06:43

  • Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right

    07:40

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill 

    04:42

  • NYC Mayor Adams’ controversial new policy on mental illness

    07:01

  • Velshi: We need to do something for mentally ill people, not to them

    06:17

  • Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own 

    05:57

  • Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

    04:25

John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv

10:14

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in day 297, continues to go badly for Moscow. And now the U.S. is set to send patriot defense missile systems to Ukraine, a major game changer. Former Ambassador John Bolton, who also was the former president’s National Security Advisor for a time, reacts to the latest on the war, and also Iran's increasing role.Dec. 17, 2022

