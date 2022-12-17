IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Schools are being turned into battlegrounds

    John Bolton: Donald Trump has no philosophy. “It’s performance art.”

    The world could look “very different” thanks to this major fusion breakthrough

  • John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv

  • A rarely discussed inflation driver: corporate profits

  • Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

  • Velshi: When things get messy with Israel, America backs off its support for Palestinians 

  • Mary Trump: GOP isn’t denouncing Trump because ‘they created this monster’

  • Michael Cohen: Trump "willing to burn down the country"

  • DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

  • Luttig: SCOTUS appears to have no appetite for Independent Legislature Theory

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Safran Foer on “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” 

  • Fmr. CIA Director Brennan: “There are some countries that I wouldn’t travel to”

  • Velshi: Whelan begged Trump to get him out of Russia. Trump stayed silent.

  • Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill 

  • NYC Mayor Adams’ controversial new policy on mental illness

  • Velshi: We need to do something for mentally ill people, not to them

  • Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own 

  • Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

Ali Velshi

John Bolton: Donald Trump has no philosophy. “It’s performance art.”

07:16

Donald Trump’s month-old presidential campaign has been chaotic. His recent call for the termination of the Constitution irked his former National Security Advisor John Bolton so much that Bolton is considering a presidential run to knock Trump off his perch. “Donald Trump has no philosophy,” Bolton tells Ali Velshi. “There is no Trumpism and there’s no real succession to Trump.” While he acknowledges that there’s a “virus of isolationism” within the GOP, he downplays Trump’s politics as “performance art” and says it’s “delusional” to think his party is unfixable. “It’s the job of Republicans to repair the damage [Trump’s] done.”Dec. 17, 2022

