John Bolton: Donald Trump has no philosophy. “It’s performance art.”

Donald Trump’s month-old presidential campaign has been chaotic. His recent call for the termination of the Constitution irked his former National Security Advisor John Bolton so much that Bolton is considering a presidential run to knock Trump off his perch. “Donald Trump has no philosophy,” Bolton tells Ali Velshi. “There is no Trumpism and there’s no real succession to Trump.” While he acknowledges that there’s a “virus of isolationism” within the GOP, he downplays Trump’s politics as “performance art” and says it’s “delusional” to think his party is unfixable. “It’s the job of Republicans to repair the damage [Trump’s] done.”Dec. 17, 2022