Ali Velshi

Joe Walsh: responsible gun owners should “get off of our ass” and call for gun reform

05:00

Joe Walsh is a former Republican, a former congressman, and a self-described “gun nut.” He considers himself a staunch advocate of guns, but the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has left him frustrated. “I’m still pissed off,” Walsh tells Michael Steele. “Here we are almost 3 weeks after Uvalde and 10-12 Senate Republicans still haven’t done anything.” As a bipartisan group of senators continue to work on a compromise for a package of new gun laws, Walsh is calling for other responsible gun owners to take action. “Nothing will get done – nothing serious – until responsible gun owners like me get up, get pissed off, get organized, get mobilized, and pressure Republicans.”June 11, 2022

