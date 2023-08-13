Joe Manchin’s ‘utterly selfish’ third party bid is ‘putting money and ego’ ahead of democracy

Fmr. GOP Rep. Joe Walsh and The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson join Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin floating the idea of a third-party bid and leaving the Democratic party. They also discuss the implications of No Labels for the general election, as well as the questionable intentions of its donors and their “primary” process. "They're going to have a secret meeting where their donors all come together and they pick the candidate,” Wilson says. “That doesn't sound like democracy to me, that doesn't sound like a middle path… it sounds like a kleptocratic scam that's more at home in Russia than America."Aug. 13, 2023