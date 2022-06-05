IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: “We were betrayed”

    06:26

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants to know what Jared Kushner is up to in Saudi Arabia

    06:36
  • Now Playing

    Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Jane Harman: “Pres. Biden deserves a lot of credit for the renewal of NATO”

    06:20

  • Velshi: The Abraham Fund that wasn’t

    05:58

  • Vindman: “In the short term…Russia’s appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed”

    06:43

  • “This is an entire architecture”: Inside the GOP plan to subvert future elections 

    04:18

  • New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past

    06:38

  • Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns

    06:24

  • Gun Control Activists Can “Absolutely” Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom 

    02:59

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez: “We owe [these kids] change…We owe them real solutions”

    04:49

  • Menendez: The NRA’s enduring lies have seeped into the American psyche

    05:10

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: A Toni Morrison Masterclass with Dr. Imani Perry and Dr. Eddie Glaude

    07:26

  • The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions

    05:57

  • Vindman on the War in Ukraine: “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force”

    04:53

  • ‘My God, we are challenged,’: Frank Luntz analyzes current state of American politics

    06:34

  • Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process

    03:20

  • “The Power of Crisis”: Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

    06:11

  • A decade of domestic terrorism and the “Great Replacement Theory”

    06:08

  • Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

    04:55

Ali Velshi

Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”

06:54

On this week’s #VelshiBannedBookClub, the prolific Jodi Picoult joins us to talk about her tragically relevant novel “Nineteen Minutes,” referring to the amount of time it takes the novel’s school shooter to kill 10 people. The story is told from a place of healing. The reader is not asked to feel compassion for the shooter, but the story lays bare the bullying, taunts, and complicated family dynamics that help to explain the “why”. On the one hand, the novel is quintessentially Picoult. It is compelling, absorbing, and ferociously readable. On the other hand, it grapples with serious themes like vengeance versus justice, and appearance versus reality. Since its writing, school shootings have become, sadly, part of the very fabric of the American school system. This is true for every parent and student regardless of race or socioeconomic status. Books like “Nineteen Minutes” can be a valuable tool – a “resource” as the National Coalition Against Censorship said -- to work through emotions, thoughts, and concerns surrounding this all-too-real issue for parents and students alike.June 5, 2022

  • Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: “We were betrayed”

    06:26

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants to know what Jared Kushner is up to in Saudi Arabia

    06:36
  • Now Playing

    Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Jane Harman: “Pres. Biden deserves a lot of credit for the renewal of NATO”

    06:20

  • Velshi: The Abraham Fund that wasn’t

    05:58

  • Vindman: “In the short term…Russia’s appetite for any confrontation with NATO is drastically suppressed”

    06:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All