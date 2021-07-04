Jennifer Weisselberg: “It might have been nice, but it wasn’t legal”

Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-daughter in law of the Trump Organization money manager Allen Weisselberg, has already handed over boxes of evidence to prosecutors. And as a result, she says, she hasn’t been allowed to see her own children since March. “I already know too much, so they’re trying to silence me,” says Weisselberg. She says she’s always been grateful for the generosity of the Trumps, but “it’s all about control and power, and Donald Trump misuses power.”